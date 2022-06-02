Take a test drive Saturday, help homeless youth

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland car dealership is helping homeless youth this Saturday and you can help. All you need to do is come in and take a test drive.

TC Chevy in Ashland is partnering with the “Maslow Project,” a Medford non-profit helping homeless kids and their families.

The dealership is the title sponsor of Maslow’s annual “Back to School Supply Giveaway” this summer.

Its purpose is to fill backpacks with school supplies to give to teens and kids facing homelessness before school starts back up.

This Saturday, at the dealer’s “Summer Test Drive Kick-Off Event,” TC Chevy will give away one backpack full of school supplies to a child in need for each test drive taken.

To schedule a test drive, visit https://www.tcchevy.com/test-drive-event