Talent acquires land for Colver Road Project

TALENT, Ore. – Talent’s Colver Road Project has reached a key step in moving the project forward.

The acquisition of the 50-acre property on Colver Road was approved Wednesday night.

The City of Talent is working through the steps to officially add it to the Urban Growth Boundary.

The land, at 6100 Colver Road, would be used by the Phoenix-Talent School District.

It plans to renovate some of its baseball fields for a community center and Boys and Girls Club.

“I think the fun stuff and the challenging stuff comes now like what do we want out there?” Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent Brent Barry said. “I think it’s exciting to really just start plotting stuff down, seeing what fits, and then ultimately we’ll have to see what things will cost and do some fundraising and dedicate some funds to that.”

Jackson County still needs to pass the ordinance, but this was the step the school district needed to start developing the land.

Barry said that the next step for the district is to start designing what the property will look like.

Barry estimates the project will take six to eight years to be fully developed.

