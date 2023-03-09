Talent business holding fundraiser for neighboring restaurant

TALENT, Ore. – There’s a fundraiser event taking place in Talent this weekend for a local business.

Pump House Burgers and Brews is hosting “Pints for Pizza,” to benefit one of Talent’s longest-standing restaurants: The Grotto pizzeria.

In late January, a plumbing break caused flooding at The Grotto and it had to shut down while repairs were made.

The fundraiser will feature live music with beer donated by Art Bop Brew Co. and Walkabout Brewing.

All beer sales will go to The Grotto, which hopes to reopen next week.

The event is March 10th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 102 East Main Street in Talent.