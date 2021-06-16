Home
Talent city council votes unanimously on new City Manager

TALENT, Ore.- The Talent City Council has selected a new city manager.

In a meeting Tuesday night, the council interviewed three potential candidates. They unanimously selected Jordan Rooklyn.

She previously served as the Portland Water Bureau’s strategic analyst for over a year. She also has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

This comes just in time as talent interim city manager Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s contract with the city ends June 30th. However, McLeod-Skinner says she is happy to stay on and help with the transition if the city chooses.

The city consultant will now handle a standard background check and enter into contract negotiations with Rooklyn. The full Council will need to approve the draft agreement and decide on the compensation offer, and Rooklyn will then have a chance to accept the offer.

