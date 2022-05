TALENT, Ore. – Students from Talent Elementary School met their “Sparrow,” a fellow kid in medical need, for the first time on Friday.

The students have been serving the community to raise medical funds for Bob.

He is scheduled to undergo a procedure in a few weeks to combat the multiple seizures that he experiences daily.

Bob rode his BMX bike around the school’s track as students as staff members cheered him on.

Students made signs and posed with Bob for pictures, rooting for him as he heads into his big surgery.