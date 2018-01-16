Home
Talent hosts community information fair

Talent, Ore.- The city of talent is hoping to build a stronger relationship with its residents.

Tuesday night’s information fair was held at the Talent Community Center.

“A lot of times it’s hard for people to figure out how to get plugged in to things,” Zac Moody, community development director for the city of Talent said.

The purpose is to get citizens engaged in the projects happening in their area.

“Choosing to have all of these organizations all in one places certainly gives people a place to come and hopefully leave with some information that will be valuable to them,” Moody said.

About two dozen local agencies attended the event. City leaders say the goal is to support the city of Talent’s vision for the future.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

