Talent is looking into a new truck stop and they’re taking local opinions

Talent, Ore.- The proposal for a truck stop site in Talent at the old truck stop site along West Valley View Road has been approved.
Now, the public is getting a chance to weigh in on whether or not they want it.
The new rest stop would be complete with a new convenience store, a 24 hour restaurant, a truckers lounge, and diesel refueling.
While some Talent residents don’t want the new truck stop site, one resident says he does.
Lifelong Talent resident Robert Hodson says,”A lot of trucks go through in and out here and it’s awesome. And I see it all the time. And this awesome restaurant here that they closed down was a good restaurant.”
If you want to voice your opinion on the new rest stop you can go to Talent City Hall tomorrow night at 6:30.