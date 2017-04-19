Home
Talent “Maker City” plans in progress

Talent, Ore — Talent is looking to turn it’s namesake into a regional attraction with a new ‘Maker Space’ at the entrance to town.

A ‘Maker Space’ is a spot dedicated to teaching useful skills through workshops and hands-on learning.

A meeting of minds at the corner of Valley View and South Pacific Highway discussed the potential of the vacant lot.

‘Talent Maker City’ chair Ryan Wilcoxson says this spot is the perfect fit and the maker’s space will bring interest from all over the valley.

“Ceramics, anything you can think of, metal shop, wood shop, traditional tools, cutting edge technology, all under one roof so idea cans kind of be shared,” said Wilcoxson.

Wilcoxson hopes a meeting with the Talent Urban Renewal Agency on May 31st will kickstart the Maker Space development.

