Talent man arrested in child exploitation case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man was arrested in connection with a child exploitation case.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said detectives have been investigating the case along with federal agencies before a warrant was issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Fabian Rigoberto Picazzo.
On August 19, Picazzo was found by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in south Medford near South Pacific Highway and South Stage Road.
Deputies said Picazzo, who lives in the 400 block of Arnos Road in Talent, was arrested on four counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree. His bail was set for $40,000.
Investigators provided no further details about the case.