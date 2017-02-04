Talent man pleads guilty to sex charges, after luring minors online

Medford, Ore. — A Talent man accused of raping and sexually abusing 5 underage girls he met online, pleaded guilty Friday.
Maitland Kamaunu pleaded guilty to 8 felony charges Friday morning, including online sexual corruption, rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, and unlawful delivery of marijuana.
According to the district attorney’s office the incidents took place between 2013 and 2015.
In court Friday, Kamaunu tearfully apologized for his actions and asked the families for forgiveness. He’s scheduled for sentencing in early March to give attorneys time to receive Kamaunu’s psychological evaluation.
