Talent Middle School parents receive email claiming man was discovered in girl’s locker room

TALENT, Ore. – Talent Middle School parents tell NBC5 News they received an email describing a disturbing breach of security at their children’s school.
The email states a man was able to gain access into the building and hid in the girls locker room for a period of time. He was later arrested by the Talent Police Department, per the email.
NBC5 News has not confirmed the email with the Phoenix-Talent School District, but it claims to be from the school’s Principal Aaron Santi. It said that the man was hiding in the locker room for a period of time without being detected. It goes on to state that school officials were alerted, conducted an investigation into how he got into building, and then ultimately authorities were contacted and took him into custody. It also states charges are pending.
The email is signed with the Principal’s name and several parents tell us they believe it to be legitimate. It does not explain how the man gained access to the building. However, the email states that upcoming upgrades from the recently passed bond measure will help prevent a repeat of this situation.
NBC5 News has reached out to Talent Police for confirmation but have not yet heard back.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.