Talent Middle School substitute teacher accused of sex crimes used to work at Butte Falls Charter School

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News has learned the Talent substitute teacher accused of sex abuse by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office used to teach at Butte Falls Charter School.

The school says 44-year-old Sean Kenneth Fuller of Medford was briefly a teacher there about four to five years ago.

School Superintendent Phil Long said Fuller resigned his position.

We asked if fuller was ever investigated by school administrators internally or externally by law enforcement. Long declined to comment, saying he can’t comment on personnel matters.

When Fuller was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the charges were unrelated to his position at Talent Middle School, where he was also a track and field coach.

The sheriff said, as of now, there’s no indication there are more victims.