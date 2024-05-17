Talent theater company receives $200K grant for tech improvements

TALENT, Ore. – The Camelot Theatre Company in Talent received a $200,000 grant to help decrease their electricity usage.

The money is coming from the Murdock Foundation, which supports everything from cultural events to technology. The grant plans include putting solar cells on the roof of the theater, adding a lighted marquee in front of the building and replacing auditorium lights with LED’s.

Theatre Executive Director, Dan Hauser said ticket revenue only accounts for about 65% of the operational costs, the rest comes from grants like this.

When we’re able to pull these grants in, and particularly this one works very well, because in addition to the grant helping us, it will also reduce our energy bills in the future. Which will reduce our operations, so it’s going to have a nice long term effect for the theater.

Late last year, NBC5 News reported on the Camelot purchasing a lot to expand its building, but when a donor for the building unexpectedly passed away, the expansion was put on hold. Hauser says they’re still looking for ways to raise money.

