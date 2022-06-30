Talent Urban Renewal Agency collecting public comment on plans for Almeda Fire recovery

TALENT, Ore. – The Talent Urban Renewal Agency moved forward Wednesday evening with its proposed urban renewal plan despite push-back from a local fire district.

The plan is to help development and rebuilding in the Almeda Fire burn scar.

The urban renewal plan is funded through reallocated taxes.

This means that several local agencies will have diminished budgets.

Fire District 5 argues that a budget cut for the agency is a risky move.

The new plan will reportedly cut nearly $17 million from the fire district’s budget over the next 30 years.

Now that the plan has been approved, there will be a 45-day period for public comment.