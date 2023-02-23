Talent Urban Renewal Agency makes compromises to draft plan

TALENT, Ore.– Jackson County Commissioners and the Talent Urban Renewal Agency have made some compromises on the city’s proposed plan.

Earlier this month, commissioners wrote a letter to TURA, saying they opposed the draft plan from the agency.

The renewal plan, which is funded through reallocated taxes, aims to help development and rebuilding in the Almeda burn scar.

County commissioners believe the draft plan would cost the county nearly $2.5 million in tax revenue.

It said the City of Talent and Fire District 5 would also lose nearly $8 million in property tax revenue.

Commissioners tell us the agency agreed to some of its recommendations, including delaying implementing the draft plan for a year and extending the duration from 17 to 20 years.

The board of commissioners believes that will help increase revenue for both the county and the city.

Talent is still finalizing its plan, but has indicated voters could see it on the May ballot.