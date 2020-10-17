Home
Talent woman offers free belongings to Almeda Fire victims

TALENT, Or.- Grassroots efforts to support people impacted by the Almeda Fire are continuing to crop up across the Rogue Valley.

One local Talent woman says the importance of community support is why she’s giving away her belongings for free.

Jennifer Brusca opened up her storage shed and invited people to take whatever they wanted, free of charge.

The nurse says she is lucky to still have her home and belongings after the devastating Almeda Fire last month.

Brusca says it started by looking at her storage shed and thinking about what basic items people might need.

“What do we have, what’s in my closet, food they might need. The simplest things like hangers,” Brusca said of looking for items she could offer up.
Jennifer says she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do something like this again. But she encourages other individuals to continue to find small ways to help the many local residents who are hurting.

