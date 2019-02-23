Talent’s Mosaic Mural to be completed by June

TALENT, Ore. — Talent’s first community-created mosaic mural is on its way to completion.
The mural is being created to celebrate talent’s achievement of becoming the second ‘Bee City’ in the country.
The project started in January of last year and since then more than 100 volunteers have worked on the project.
Once completed, the art piece will be 32 feet wide and 19 inches tall.
“Originally, everybody was just making flowers and it was a little bit more free form and now we’re into the final stages,” said Karen Rycheck, the local artist teaching the classes.
The mural will be installed at Talent City Hall. It’s expected to completed and installed before June 17th which kicks off National Pollinator Week.
You can find out more about class times at Talent Maker City’s website here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]