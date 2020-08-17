Taliban received Iranian bounties to target U.S. troops, intelligence officials say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Intelligence indicates Iran paid bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.
U.S. intelligence agencies identified payments linked to at least six attacks carried out by the Taliban in 2019 alone.
They included a suicide bombing at Bagram Air Base in December that killed two civilians and injured more than 70 other people.
A Pentagon briefing document said bounties were paid by a foreign government to the Haqqani network for their attack on the airbase. The network is a terrorist group led by the second-highest-ranking leader of the Taliban.
The name of the foreign government that made the payments remains classified, but two sources familiar with the intelligence confirmed it refers to Iran.
The revelation that Iran might have paid the Taliban follows the controversy over alleged Russian bounties for attacks on American troops.
Russia has denied that allegation and President Trump has called it “fake news.”