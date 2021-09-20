Home
Taliban-run Kabul city government tells female workers to stay home

KABUL, Afghanistan (NBC) – In Afghanistan, women bravely took to the streets to demand equal rights from the Taliban.

Just over a dozen women held up signs and marched in front of the former Ministry for Women to protest against the Taliban’s rules, calling for the participation of women in public life.

The latest restrictions on women were announced Sunday by Kabul’s interim mayor.

Female employees in the Kabul city government have to stay home unless their jobs cannot be replaced by men.

In recent days, the Taliban told female students in middle and high school that they are not permitted to return to school for now while boys in those grades have resumed their studies.

However, female college students can continue their studies in a gender-segregated setting from now on as long as they adhere to a strict Islamic dress code.

