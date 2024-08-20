Talk show pioneer Phil Donahue dies at 88

(CNN) – Legendary talk show host Phil Donahue has died at the age of 88.

His family says he died Sunday following a long illness.

Donahue was surrounded by family, including his wife of 44 years, writer and activist Marlo Thomas.

No further details about his cause of death were released.

Donahue pioneered a new format for daytime television at the host of “The Phil Donahue Show” from 1967 to 1996.

He was back in the spotlight in May, when President Joe Biden awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

