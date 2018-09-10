Tanker 06 comes in for a Klamath Falls landing

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A retired air tanker is now on display at the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport.
Tanker 06 made its final flight to Klamath Falls Sunday afternoon.
The plane is a 64-year-old military veteran.
“It was made by Lockheed-Burbank in 1954,” explained former tanker base manager Dale Alter, “and it was made for a Navy job, it was a submarine chaser.”
Over 100 people were on hand to welcome the tanker, which was given a traditional retirement shower.
“I was tearing up,” said Marcia Cavin of the Tanker 61 Memorial. “It’s very emotional, it’s bittersweet, It’s the last time it’s going to fly.”
Roland Giller of the Fremont-Winema National Forest pointed out air tankers play a key role in Klamath Basin fire suppression. “In a lot of ways, wildland firefighting is part of our culture. I started fighting fire right after I got out of the Navy, I paid for my college education by fighting fire.”
Tanker 06 is now on permanent display at the Tanker 61 Memorial.
