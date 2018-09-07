Tanker plane coming in for landing at Klamath Falls memorial

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – An air tanker memorial in Klamath Falls is preparing for the arrival of a tanker that will be on permanent display.
Marcia Cavin expects the retired Lockheed PV2 Neptune to arrive this weekend at the Tanker 61 Memorial.
“We’re getting a free airplane,” Cavin said. “This Sunday, September 9th, at the Klamath Falls air tanker base – we’re hoping between 1 and 3:00 pm.”
The memorial honors two men who were killed when their tanker crashed while fighting a fire in 1992.
Lisa Swenson operates the Northwest Fire Blog, this was her first visit to the memorial. “We’re excited that there’s a tanker base here, and we want to learn all about it – and want to share it with all of our viewers on social media.”
Ironically, Cavin says smoky conditions could delay the arrival of the tanker. “If the smoke continues, and it’s less than 3 miles visibility, it may not come on Sunday.”
But Swenson believes the tanker is worth waiting for. “That would be awesome – we would love to come back.”
The tanker is one of 6 being retired and donated for display nationwide.
Cavin put in an application about a year ago and learned in January that the Memorial would be getting one of the airplanes.
You can learn more about the Tanker 61 Memorial at tanker61memorial.org
You’ll find the Northwest Fire Blog here: thenwfireblog.com
