Tanker ships attacked in the Middle East

GULF OF OMAN (APTN/NBC) – Iran’s navy responded to fires and explosions on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman Thursday. An Iranian TV channel broadcast aerial footage of smoke and flames billowing from one of the tankers.
The reported attacks were the latest incidents to escalate the confrontation between the United States and Iran. They come after weeks of tightening US sanctions and a war of words.
The tankers were carrying cargo from ports on the Arabian Peninsula. One was Norwegian-owned crude oil tanker “Front Altair.” The other was a Singapore-based methanol tanker “Kokuka Courageous.”
They sent out distress signals close together.
The Iranian Navy said it rescued 44 crew members from both vessels and took them to a port in Iran.
The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which is currently stationed in the Persian Gulf, also said it assisted in the rescues.
Iran’s foreign minister tweeted that the attacks on “Japan-related” tankers were suspicious. They took place on the day Iran’s supreme leader met with the Japanese prime minister.