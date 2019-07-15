Targeted ICE raids begin in several major cities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – There is apparent movement on one of President Trump’s signature goals as Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids reportedly are underway.
The raids are causing tension in areas with high migrant populations. “It’s very stressful,” one undocumented immigrant said. “It’s like you have a disease that’s killing you. Like cancer, something that makes you feel desperation.”
Immigration raids started Sunday, according to a senior administration official.
ICE agents are focused on about 2,000 people who’ve been ordered to leave the country.
Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said, “Their priority has always been, and it will be, to go after those that are criminal aliens, meaning those people that are here illegally and have committed additional crimes against American citizens.”
The operations are set to take place in nine major U.S. cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.
There have been protests with some city officials extending a hand to the migrants. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, “We provide resources, we’ve sent out information on social media, advising people of their rights.”
The Trump administration says these raids will increase security. Acting Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli said, “ICE is protecting Americans by removing those criminals from this country while you’ve got sanctuary cities and states who are protecting these criminals by not cooperating with ice.”
Just over 250,000 people were deported in the 2018 fiscal year. That’s nearly 30,000 more from the previous year.
As of Sunday night, CNN has not confirmed any ICE-related arrests in the target cities.
The New York Times reports operation plans changed and a smaller scale of apprehensions will start later this week.