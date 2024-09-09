Target’s car seat trade-in event returns this month

WASHINGTON (KGW) – Target’s popular car seat trade-in event is back for fall 2024.

Those who trade-in an old car seat or base will get a 20% discount for a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The trade-in program returns Sunday, Sept. 15 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 28. After dropping off an old car seat in the designated box inside a Target store, customers will scan a QR code to get their Target Circle Bonus.

Customers will then have until Oct. 12 to redeem their 20% off discount, which can be used twice, according to Target’s website.

Old car seat materials are recycled to create pallets, plastic buckets, steel beams and carpet padding, the company said. The event is held twice a year and is part of Target’s goal of zero waste to landfills by 2030.

Since program’s inception in 2016, more than three million car seats and 45 million pounds of car seat materials have been recycled, according to Target.

Drop-off bins for the unwanted car seats will be placed near guest services inside participating Target stores. Customers can then scan signs placed near the drop-off boxes to redeem their coupons.

All stores with the exception of select small format stores will be taking part in the recycling event, but Target recommends to contact your local store for more information.