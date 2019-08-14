Task force investigates Epstein’s death

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Investigators are looking into whether two guards tasked with checking on Jeffrey Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center the night of his death may have been sleeping on the job.
According to two sources familiar with the investigation, authorities are questioning if the times recorded for checks on the accused pedophile are accurate or falsified.
Investigators are reviewing security camera footage to see if it matches up with what was recorded in the guards’ log.
Both guards assigned to Epstein’s unit have been placed on administrative leave.