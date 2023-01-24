Tax credits available for home energy upgrades

MEDFORD, Ore. – Resources are available for Oregonians to help lower energy bills.

New federal tax credits a part of the Inflation Reduction Act is available for Oregonians to make upgrades to more efficient electric and natural gas equipment. That could help save homeowners thousands of dollars.

The non-profit Energy Trust of Oregon is also offering cash incentives for Oregonians to make those same upgrades, like insulation, heat pump, and solar upgrades among others.

“We know right now costs are high for folks. Reducing your energy bills through installing more efficient equipment or installing installation in your home is a great way to manage costs,” said Cameron Starr, Customer Experience Manager with Energy Trust of Oregon.

Starr said the tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act, are the largest investment the federal government has made, in clean energy, so homeowners should take advantage.

You can learn more at Energy Trust of Oregon’s website.