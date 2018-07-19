Taylor Creek Fire leading residents to evacuate

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — There are level 1 and level 2 evacuations for residents living near the Taylor Creek Fire.
The fire is making its way South near roads like West Pickett and Pickett Creek Road in Josephine County.
Josephine County resident Debbie Brown is getting ready to evacuate.
“We really got prepared. Packed the cars and put the cars out on the middle of the property,” Brown said.
She’s lived on Pickett Creek Road, West of Merlin, for 13 years. With the Taylor Creek Fire burning on the mountain across from her home, she says it’s a frightening time.
“[I’m] kinda scared. You’re caught in the moment,” she said. “What do you do? You don’t want to leave…”
Pickett Creek and West Pickett Creek Road were put on level 2 or ‘be set’ evacuation notices Wednesday afternoon. The main road there becomes a dead end.
“And I think that’s what made the sheriff department nervous to call the evacuation here also,” she said.
The fire was caused by the lightning strikes on Sunday. Firefighters say flames originated in the Taylor Creek Gorge which feeds the Rogue River down to Galice, but is now burning South towards homes.
“We want to make sure those residents were aware, you know, to be ready,” said Deputy Krauss, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
He says a major concern are the wind gusts.
“These afternoon winds that we get always that’s where we see the most fire behavior,” he said.
In the meantime, Brown’s busy packing up her valuables, important documents, and family heirlooms while hoping for the best.
“I couldn’t imagine because it’s such a beautiful place to call home,” she said.