Taylor Creek Fire update for August 2

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Taylor Creek fire burning 10 miles west of Grants Pass has grown to 31,596 acres.
On August 2, the U.S. Forest Service said the fire was 30% contained as crews finish lines on the north and northeast flanks to protect the community of Merlin.
The latest maps show the southern-most portion of the fire has been successfully lined with the majority of growth limited to the north.
Shade caused by a considerable amount of smoke helped keep down temperatures over the Taylor Creek Fire Wednesday. Thursday is expected to be cooler and slightly more humid, aiding firefighters in their ultimate goal of 100% containment.
Residences around the Taylor Creek Fire have been subject to numerous and ever-changing evacuation notices. For the latest information, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with local agencies to provide and an interactive map of fire perimeters and evacuation areas. That map is available HERE.