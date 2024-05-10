TC Chevy to host 2nd annual Corvette Show this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – TC Chevy in partnership with the Southern Oregon Corvette Association is hosting the second annual Corvette Show on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Southern Oregon Corvette Association for the second consecutive year,” said Derek DeBoer, General Manager at TC Chevy. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for Corvette enthusiasts to come together, share their passion for these incredible vehicles, and enjoy a day of fun-filled activities.”

Corvette owners, fans, and community members are invited to enjoy a wide display of classic and contemporary styles of the iconic American sports car. The show will highlight “the timeless design, engineering prowess, and performance heritage that has made the Corvette a legend on both the road and the racetrack.”

Attendees can try their hand at some Corvette trivia, a 50/50 raffle to benefit Sparrow Clubs, as well as a chance at other prizes.

The Corvette Show is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2045 Highway 99 N in Ashland. It is free to the public.

