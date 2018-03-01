Teacher in custody after shot fired in Georgia school

DALTON, Ga. (WXIA) – A teacher is in custody and facing multiple charges after a shot was fired inside of a Georgia high school Wednesday.
Jesse Randall Davidson, a high school teacher and sports radio personality, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a gun, terroristic threats and acts, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, non-license, reckless conduct, disrupting a public school and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to police Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom and would not let students inside.
Police said when the principal attempted to open the door with a key, he heard a gunshot from inside the classroom. At that point, the principal locked down the school and students were evacuated to a safe area.
One student suffered an ankle injury while evacuating the building.
Police said the teacher surrendered within 35 to 45 minutes after barricading himself.
