(KATU/CNN) – Teachers’ unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She’s the oldest of six and has always loved kids. “I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. I was one of those kids, when I was in kindergarten, I would come home and play teacher,” Shultz said.

Watch the video above for the full story.