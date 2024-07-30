Team USA artistic gymnastics

MEDFORD, Ore – Team USA has earned 26 medals so far at the Olympics in Paris.

The US women’s artistic gymnastics team took home gold on Tuesday with Simone Biles securing the win. Team USA men’s artistic gymnastics team took home bronze on Monday.

Many locals have been following the women’s and men’s gymnastics teams.

We spoke to 4 young gymnasts at Southern Oregon Gymnastics Academy in Medford about the Olympics. We asked them who their favorite gymnasts were.

“Suni Lee, she’s just really like creative with like her skills and she does like lots of connections that I like”.

“Simone, she’s probably the first person I’ve watched”.

“I like Suni Lee because the way she does her skills and stuff it just looks so elegant”.

“Simone Biles, I just like the way she does gymnastics like she’s really good”.

As a team, the U.S. Women finished with a score of 171.296, a full five points ahead of Italy. Italy won silver and Brazil took home the bronze medal.

