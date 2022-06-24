Teams continue to search for missing Siskiyou County man

McCloud, Calif. – Police in Northern California are searching for a missing person.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said numerous search and rescue teams have been trying to find 66-year-old Terry Knight of McCloud since he disappeared Wednesday.

A deputy reportedly found surveillance footage showing Knight heading north on Broadway Avenue in McCloud at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen riding his “Giant Tek” mountain bike with large tires and blue and orange accents.

Police said Knight has a heart condition that is concerning.

Search and rescue crews are using ATVs, bikes, and a drone to search in wooded areas around where Knight went missing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 530-841-2900.