Tear gas fired at Christmas Eve protests in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (NBC) – Riot police in Hong Kong fired tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters who were staging anti-government rallies Tuesday.
The Christmas Eve protests saw thousands of demonstrators gathering, many of whom were wearing reindeer horns to mark the festive season.
As well as taking to the streets, protesters rallied in nearby shopping malls, where they clashed with security forces.
The protests are now in their seventh month.
Police have arrested more than 6,000 people since the protests escalated back in June.
Many Hong Kong residents are angry at what they see as Beijing’s meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.