Tech CEOs defend social media moderation

Republicans say the companies unfairly remove or restrict conservative thought on their platforms.
Facebook and Twitter have been criticized for their efforts to police misinformation about the upcoming election. That has included labeling certain posts from President Trump as “misinformation.”
Democrats questioned the political motivation behind the timing of the hearing.
“You had two years to hold this hearing. The idea to have a sober hearing, six days before the election, frankly, doesn’t pass the smell test,” Montana’s Senator Jon Tester told his fellow committee members.
The tech companies say quick action and beefed up moderation policies are necessary in the wake of a global pandemic and the historical election.
