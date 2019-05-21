TEDxAshland hosts first event

TALENT, Ore. — About a hundred people gathered at the Camelot Theatre in Talent for TEDxAshland’s first event Monday.
TED is a non-profit that posts free, conferences online on various themes. TEDx events are independently organized.
This year’s theme was “Life and Death.” Twelve speakers from across the Rogue Valley came and gave their spin on the theme.
“A couple people asked me, or offered, to film me cause I’ve always wanted to do a TEDx,” said TedxAshland chair Jane Ballback, “and then they told me that they had done a TEDx in Anchorage, Alaska and I thought, ‘oh never mind me, let’s do an event!'”
Ballback said TEDxAshland will be a yearly event. They’re still deciding on when it will be in 2020.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).