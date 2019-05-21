Home
TEDxAshland hosts first event

TALENT, Ore. — About a hundred people gathered at the Camelot Theatre in Talent for TEDxAshland’s first event Monday.

TED is a non-profit that posts free, conferences online on various themes. TEDx events are independently organized.

This year’s theme was “Life and Death.” Twelve speakers from across the Rogue Valley came and gave their spin on the theme.

“A couple people asked me, or offered, to film me cause I’ve always wanted to do a TEDx,” said TedxAshland chair Jane Ballback, “and then they told me that they had done a TEDx in Anchorage, Alaska and I thought, ‘oh never mind me, let’s do an event!'”

Ballback said TEDxAshland will be a yearly event. They’re still deciding on when it will be in 2020.

