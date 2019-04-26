Teen accepted to 115 colleges and universities

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) – A New Orleans teenager has been accepted to every school she applied: 115 colleges and universities across the nation.
Antoinette Love was offered more than $3.7 million in scholarships, more than any other college-bound senior in the country so far this year, according to her high school.
She will be visiting schools over the next few weeks and hopes to make a decision by May.
Born to teen parents, Love helped raise her four siblings and still managed to maintain a 3.5 grade point average while duel-enrolled at a community college.
She will be the first person in her family to go to college.
Described as a gifted painter, she was also inducted into several honor societies, including the national senior beta club and the national honor society.
Sean Wilson, Head of the International High School of New Orleans, said, “She has shown that she is able to compete on multiple levels, not only in terms of how many colleges that she’s been accepted into but also in terms of how well she has done in high school.”
Love said, “I feel happy that I can go to college ’cause they didn’t so I will be the first in my family.”