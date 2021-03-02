Teen arrested for murder on the Bear Creek Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a body was found along the Bear Creek Greenway in Medford.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on February 26, a dead man was found on the greenway near Railroad Park.
According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree.
Prior to 2019, juveniles ages 15, 16, and 17 who committed Measure 11 crimes could be tried in adult court. However, the Oregon legislature passed a bill that requires the state to file a motion to waive a youth into adult court.
The district attorney’s office said for the first time in Jackson County, a waiver hearing has been requested under the new law.
It will now be up to a judge to determine if the 17-year-old will go directly to criminal court without having to go through the juvenile system.
The juvenile court will set a date for the waiver hearing.
No further information about the case was provided by prosecutors.