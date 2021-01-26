Teen arrested in Indianapolis mass murder case

Sources say the shootings took place Sunday after the teen got into an argument with his parents, who had refused to let him leave the house.
He reportedly used a rifle to fatally shoot everyone in the home. The deceased are the teen suspect’s 42-year-old father Raymond Childs, his mother Kezzie, 42, a 13-year-old sister Rita and his 18-year-old brother Elijah Childs along with Elijah’s 19-year-old girlfriend Kiara Hawkins and their unborn child referred to as “Baby Boy Hawkins.”
Another sibling was wounded, but escaped the house and sought help at a neighbor’s.
Read more: http://bit.ly/3qTCzZZ