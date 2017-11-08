Teen arrested for murder in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 16-year-old was arrested for murdering three people in Roseburg, police said.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7 at 8:43 p.m. police responded to the 400 block of Whispering Pine Way. They found three victims at the scene.
Police didn’t provide many details about the case, but they did say 16-year-old Kevin Wayne Adams was arrested in connection with the incident. He was lodged in the Douglas County Detention Facility on three counts of aggravated murder.
While police continue the investigation, they are withholding the names, ages and addresses of the victims.
Another update will be provided by police at 5:00 p.m. on November 8.