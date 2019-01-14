Teen brains change with small amount of cannabis use, study finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Smoking a little bit of marijuana may change a teen’s brain. That is according to a new study out from the University of Vermont published in The Journal of Neuroscience
Researchers studied nearly 50 teens who reported using marijuana at least once by the time they were 14.
There was an increase in brain matter in the areas that deal with memory development and emotions.
Experts say brains normally get thinner during adolescence, not thicker.
The study was part of a long-term European project known as Imagen.
It has collected brain-imaging data from 2,000 children in Ireland, England, France and Germany, starting when they were 14 and continuing through age 23.