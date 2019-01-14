Home
Teen brains change with small amount of cannabis use, study finds

Teen brains change with small amount of cannabis use, study finds

News Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Smoking a little bit of marijuana may change a teen’s brain. That is according to a new study out from the University of Vermont published in The Journal of Neuroscience

Researchers studied nearly 50 teens who reported using marijuana at least once by the time they were 14.

There was an increase in brain matter in the areas that deal with memory development and emotions.

Experts say brains normally get thinner during adolescence, not thicker.

The study was part of a long-term European project known as Imagen.

It has collected brain-imaging data from 2,000 children in Ireland, England, France and Germany, starting when they were 14 and continuing through age 23.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »