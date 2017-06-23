Home
Teen busted for stealing semi-truck, tractor

Teen busted for stealing semi-truck, tractor

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Central Point, Ore. – A 15-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a tractor and a semi-truck.

According to the Central Point Police Department, the male teen was caught during a high-risk traffic stop at the intersection East Pine Street and 6th Street around 10:20 Thursday morning.

Police determined he stole a John Deere tractor from Hamrick Road in Central Point and drove it to Commercial Drive in Medford.

At that location, the teen stole a semi-truck to drive back to Central Point.

Officers said the juvenile told them he had committed a similar crime earlier in this month.

The teen was lodged at a juvenile detention hall for the crimes he allegedly committed.

CPPD officers said they are glad nobody was hurt while the untrained driver operated heavy machinery on public streets.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics