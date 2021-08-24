Teen dies in crash south of Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – One person died in a Northern California crash.
The California Highway Patrol said on Monday, August 23, an 18-year-old Puyallup, Washington resident was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck southbound on Interstate 5.
When the driver was near Exit 759 south of Yreka, the vehicle veered into the median, got back on the road, then crashed into the median.
CHP said the pickup overturned and the driver was ejected. He did not survive.
According to police, the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
CHP said, “The Officers of the California Highway Patrol would like to remind all motorists to always wear their seatbelts while traveling. The failure to do so has resulted in many fatal traffic collisions in the Yreka Area this year.”
The identity of the driver was not released by CHP.