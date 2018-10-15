Teen dies in Klamath County accident

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A 16-year-old hiker died after falling while rock climbing over the weekend.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was climbing with a friend on October 13 east of the Willamette Ski Area. At some point, a handhold collapsed, causing the boy to fall and die.
The boy’s friend was nearby, but he couldn’t help and was also injured. He was, however, able to walk out of the area and reunite with his Boy Scout troop.
The victim of the fatal fall was found and recovered the following day. His name will not be publicly released.