Teen driver killed in Highway 140 crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 140 between Klamath Falls and White City.
According to Oregon State Police logs, at about 3:50 p.m. on December 30, an SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 140 when it passed a motorhome near Lake of the Woods.
OSP said the SUV finished passing the motorhome, but the driver overcorrected when re-entering the eastbound lane when faced with an oncoming vehicle. Due to icy conditions, the SUV slid sideways into oncoming traffic and was hit by a westbound pickup truck.
Troopers said both vehicles spun off the road and the SUV caught on fire.
The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old girl from Junction City, was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the girl was not publicly released by OSP.
There were no reported injuries in the crash.