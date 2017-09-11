Teen drowns at Grants Pass YMCA

Grants Pass, Ore.- A drowning at the YMCA in Grants Pass claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday.
According to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, officers received a report of a drowning just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening. They were told CPR was being performed by the staff from the YMCA and lifeguards on duty.
When emergency workers arrived, they began lifesaving efforts on the teen. He was taken to Three Rivers Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding the drowning weren’t immediately released. While the case is under investigation, police said it is not believed to be criminal in nature.
Anyone who witnessed the drowning, or has additional information about what happened, is encouraged to contact Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.