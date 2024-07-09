Teen killed in Klamath County car crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A teenager is dead after a single-car crash Sunday in Klamath County.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Ellyanna Wierleske was the sole occupant when she crashed Sunday afternoon on the 20000 block of East Langell Valley Road.

First responders provided aid and Wierleske was airlifted to Bend, but she later died as a result of her injuries.

OSP’s initial investigation reveals excessive speed as a contributing factor to the crash.

