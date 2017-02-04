Home
Teen mom program welcomes OnTrack clients in light of referral freeze

Medford, Ore. — A local home that helps homeless teen mothers is hoping they can lend a helping hand to young moms who may be affected by the recent investigations at OnTrack.

When staff at Magdalene Home learned DHS was freezing referrals to OnTrack programs, they wanted to help. The house currently has 2 open rooms for a young mother who is pregnant or parenting, and far enough along in their treatment to be receiving outpatient services.

“We’re here to help, we’re here to help young moms to move ahead in their lives who really want to change and make lives good for themselves and their babies,” executive director, Tricia Prendergast says.

“My baby’s back in schedule, and in routine and we’re just so healthy and it puts me back in mama bear mode and the staff here is just so wonderful, and they’re so caring and everything that they do here and just the helping out is just overwhelming I’m gonna cry,” resident Molly Reed says.

The home generally accepts teen moms up to age 19 but would be willing to help a mom who is a bit older. For more information or to apply call the Magdalene Home at 541-773-5040. They are always in need of volunteers and donations too.

Kristin Hosfelt
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University. She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

