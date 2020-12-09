UPDATE: Teen reported missing in Josephine County found

Update (12/09/2020, 3:08 p.m.) — Hazel Ray Isaksson has been found safe, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said.
Original story: JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A 15-year-old has been reported missing in Josephine County.
Police say Hazel Ray Isaksson left her Cave Junction home just before midnight on December 7. She reportedly told her sister she was going to visit a friend, whose identity is not known to investigators.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Isaksson left her phone behind.
Isaksson is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, weighing 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and short, blonde hair styled into a mohawk, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. She also has a small scar on the right side of her forehead and large gauge earrings in both ears. She was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants and a navy blue sweatshirt with yellow lettering and a pair of black slippers.
The sheriff’s office said Isaksson is new to the area and it’s not known if she was picked up in a vehicle or walked to a friend’s house. She may be considered a runaway.
Anyone with information about Isaksson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.